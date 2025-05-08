Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected new pope, takes name Pope Leo XIV


Reuters / 08 May 2025 19:33 , updated on 20:28

American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected new pope, takes name Pope Leo XIV

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert F. Prevost of the U.S., appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. (Credit: Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

The Vatican announced that American Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new pope and leader of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday and has taken the name Pope Leo XIV a senior cardinal announced to crowds in St. Peter's Square.

"Peace be with all you," Pope Leo XIV said from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on Thursday, in his first public words. He is the first pope from the United States.

Earlier, white smoke appeared from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on Thursday, signalling that the 133 Roman Catholic cardinals meeting in a secret conclave had elected a new pope.

