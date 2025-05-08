Two Hezbollah members killed in Nabatieh strike

Hezbollah announced the death of two of its members, Ali Mohammed Shahrour (from the town of Harouf, Nabatieh) and Bassem Ali Assaf (from Arnoun, Nabatieh), in two separate statements on Thursday.





According to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the south, they were both killed in the series of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh earlier today.

Sky News Arabia alleged that "Israeli airstrikes on the Nabatieh hills in southern Lebanon destroyed several large facilities belonging to Hezbollah, and the missiles used are specifically designed to penetrate fortifications."

Over 15 missiles were launched at the hills of Nabatieh Fawqa, the hills of Kfar Tabnit, and the Ali al-Taher forest (all located in Nabatieh).

L'Orient Today's correspondent reported that light injuries and cases of fainting have been reported in homes near the bombed sites.

The strikes in Nabatieh are one of Israel's most intense bombardments since a cease-fire brokered by the U.S. in November, two security sources told Reuters.