Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SOUTH LEBANON

Two Hezbollah members killed in Nabatieh strike


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 08 May 2025 20:02

Two Hezbollah members killed in Nabatieh strike

Ali Mohammed Shahrour, a member of Hezbollah, who was killed in Nabatieh on May 8, 2025. (Courtesy of Hezbollah's press office)

Hezbollah announced the death of two of its members, Ali Mohammed Shahrour (from the town of Harouf, Nabatieh) and Bassem Ali Assaf (from Arnoun, Nabatieh), in two separate statements on Thursday.

Bassem Ali Assaf, a member of Hezbollah, who was killed in Nabatieh on 8 May 2025. (Courtesy of Hezbollah's press office)


According to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the south, they were both killed in the series of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh earlier today.

Sky News Arabia alleged that "Israeli airstrikes on the Nabatieh hills in southern Lebanon destroyed several large facilities belonging to Hezbollah, and the missiles used are specifically designed to penetrate fortifications."

Over 15 missiles were launched at the hills of Nabatieh Fawqa, the hills of Kfar Tabnit, and the Ali al-Taher forest (all located in Nabatieh).

L'Orient Today's correspondent reported that light injuries and cases of fainting have been reported in homes near the bombed sites.

The strikes in Nabatieh are one of Israel's most intense bombardments since a cease-fire brokered by the U.S. in November, two security sources told Reuters.

Hezbollah announced the death of two of its members, Ali Mohammed Shahrour (from the town of Harouf, Nabatieh) and Bassem Ali Assaf (from Arnoun, Nabatieh), in two separate statements on Thursday.According to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the south, they were both killed in the series of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh earlier today.Sky News Arabia alleged that "Israeli airstrikes on the Nabatieh hills in southern Lebanon destroyed several large facilities belonging to Hezbollah, and the missiles used are specifically designed to penetrate fortifications."Over 15 missiles were launched at the hills of Nabatieh Fawqa, the hills of Kfar Tabnit, and the Ali al-Taher forest (all located in Nabatieh).L'Orient Today's correspondent reported that light injuries and cases of fainting have been reported in homes near the...
On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read