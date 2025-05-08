18 mokhtars elected uncontested in Zahleh, 54 in Akkar ahead of municipal elections

With the candidacy period now officially closed for North Lebanon and the Bekaa, 18 mokhtars were already elected uncontested in Zahleh, while in Akkar, 54 others were also elected uncontested across 48 towns and villages in this North Lebanon governorate, L'Orient Today's correspondents in the north and the Bekaa reported. However, elections for municipal council seats will proceed as scheduled on May 11 for the North and May 18 for the Bekaa.

A mokhtar is a neighborhood-level official responsible for records in the town.





18 mukhtars elected uncontested in Zahle, 54 in Akkar

Municipal councils and mokhtars are elected for a six-year term. The last elections took place in 2016 before being postponed three times, in 2022, 2023 and 2024 due to various circumstances related to the crises in Lebanon. On Sunday, May 4, the vote took place in the governorates of Mount Lebanon, and will continue on May 11 in North Lebanon and Akkar, and on May 18, in the Bekaa, Baalbeck-Hermel region, and Beirut. They will be held in the South on May 24.

The distribution of the uncontested elected mokhtars in the Bekaa includes Anjar, Zahleh, Rassieh Fouqa, Rassieh Tahta, Miden Gharbi, Wadi al-Araish, Hayy al-Saydeh, Deir al-Ghazal, Qousaya, Massa, Shhabieh al-Faour, Shtaura, Nabi Ayla, and Mekseh.

Meanwhile, in Akkar, 54 mokhtars over a total of 723 positions have been elected uncontested in 48 towns and villages across that region.

'193 polling stations across 160 towns and villages in Akkar'

Akkar’s Governor, Imad Labaki, has been overseeing the election process and ensuring that all logistical aspects are in place. 193 polling stations have been set up across 160 towns and villages in Akkar, which will include 1,028 voting booths – with 495 for municipal elections and 533 for mokhtar elections, our correspondent in the north reported.

Although these elections are mainly influenced by families and development factors, major political parties — such as Hezbollah, Amal, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Lebanese Forces, and others like the Kataeb typically support or form local lists in alliance with the families.

Reporting contributed by Michel Hallak and Sara Abdallah