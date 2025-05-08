Government cancels 2-year delay granted to cement plant sites

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In response to a request from the Environment Ministry, the government canceled on May 2 a decision made on Dec. 4, 2024, by the previous cabinet, granting Chekka cement plants an exceptional two-year period for operating their quarries in the same region. This decision No. 56 had been challenged on Dec. 17, 2024, before the State Council, submitted by the Federation of Municipalities of Koura (North Lebanon, where the cement plant headquarters and the quarries they operate are located), in collaboration with the Lebanese rights defense group Legal Agenda.Environment Minister Tamara Elzein confirmed to L’Orient-Le Jour that she had "notified the companies of the cancellation of this decision and instructed them to submit a request for a proper permit, in accordance with decree 8803 (2002) governing the quarry sector." Read...

