NORTH LEBANON
Government cancels 2-year delay granted to cement plant sites
The previous cabinet's decision was challenged before the State Council by the Federation of Municipalities of Koura, in cooperation with the Legal Agenda.
L'OLJ / By Suzanne BAAKLINI, 08 May 2025 11:10
In response to a request from the Environment Ministry, the government canceled on May 2 a decision made on Dec. 4, 2024, by the previous cabinet, granting Chekka cement plants an exceptional two-year period for operating their quarries in the same region. This decision No. 56 had been challenged on Dec. 17, 2024, before the State Council, submitted by the Federation of Municipalities of Koura (North Lebanon, where the cement plant headquarters and the quarries they operate are located), in collaboration with the Lebanese rights defense group Legal Agenda.Environment Minister Tamara Elzein confirmed to L’Orient-Le Jour that she had "notified the companies of the cancellation of this decision and instructed them to submit a request for a proper permit, in accordance with decree 8803 (2002) governing the quarry sector." Read...
