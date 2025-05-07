Commemoration of May 7, 2008: 'The future must be built with responsibility,' Hariri says

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday criticized the clashes of May 7, 2008, in Lebanon, on the 17th anniversary of these incidents, which involved Hezbollah fighters storming the streets of Beirut amid a political and security crisis.

"On May 7 [2008], some chose weapons over dialogue, and Beirut paid the price. But we preferred the state over discord, and reconciliation over hatred. History cannot be erased, but the future must be built with responsibility," Hariri wrote on X.

On May 7, 2008, Hezbollah militiamen confronted armed men from the Future Movement, Saad Hariri's party, in the heart of Beirut, after an 18-month political paralysis. The conflict began when the government led by Fouad Siniora ordered the dismantling of Hezbollah's telecommunications network.