Israeli drone strikes vehicle in Kfar Kila | Live

The Syrian president's controversial visit to France on Wednesday, his first to the West, will be an opportunity to discuss with him the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of recent atrocities and the continuation of the fight against terrorism, the French foreign minister argued on TF1.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been heavily criticized by the French right and far right for inviting Ahmad al-Sharaa, a man with a jihadist past, to the Élysée Palace this afternoon before a rare joint press conference.

"If we are bringing him here, it is precisely to ask him to go further ... in the fight against impunity," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, calling for those responsible for "the massacre on the western coast of Syria against the Alawite communities, like those responsible for the massacres against the Druze a few days ago, to be brought to justice."

On the fight against terrorism, "if we are engaging in this demanding dialogue with the Syrian Transitional Authority, it is because if Syria were to collapse today, if it were to fragment, well, it would be a red carpet for Daesh," the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State, he said.