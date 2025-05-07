Israeli drone strikes vehicle in Kfar Kila | Live

Israeli hostage mediator Gal Hirsch said that the number of living people still held captive in Gaza remains unchanged, denying statements made by Donald Trump.
"Currently, 59 hostages are being held by the Hamas terrorist organization. Twenty-four of them are on the list of living hostages. Thirty-five are on the list of hostages officially confirmed dead," he wrote on X.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump reported three more deaths among the hostages still held in Gaza and indicated that only 21 were still alive. "We want to try to save as many hostages as possible," he stated, calling the situation "terrible".
Hamas announced the death of al-Qassam Brigades commander Khaled Ahmad al-Ahmad, killed at dawn in an Israeli strike "while he was on his way to dawn prayers in Saida," in southern Lebanon.
The group also pledged "to continue the path of resistance."
An Israeli drone struck the al-Nouriyeh neighborhood of Kfar Kila (Marjayoun), targeting a civilian's car, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in south Lebanon.
President Donald Trump's administration said yesterday that the United States would end an independent Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem, a largely symbolic move but one supported by Israel.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio "has decided to fully merge the responsibilities of the Office of Palestinian Affairs with other sections of the United States Embassy," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters.
An Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the al-Nourieh neighborhood of Kfar Kila (Marjayoun), targeting a civilian's car, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in south Lebanon.
The Syrian president's controversial visit to France on Wednesday, his first to the West, will be an opportunity to discuss with him the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of recent atrocities and the continuation of the fight against terrorism, the French foreign minister argued on TF1.
French President Emmanuel Macron has been heavily criticized by the French right and far right for inviting Ahmad al-Sharaa, a man with a jihadist past, to the Élysée Palace this afternoon before a rare joint press conference.
"If we are bringing him here, it is precisely to ask him to go further ... in the fight against impunity," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, calling for those responsible for "the massacre on the western coast of Syria against the Alawite communities, like those responsible for the massacres against the Druze a few days ago, to be brought to justice."
On the fight against terrorism, "if we are engaging in this demanding dialogue with the Syrian Transitional Authority, it is because if Syria were to collapse today, if it were to fragment, well, it would be a red carpet for Daesh," the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State, he said.
Israeli strikes on Sanaa airport in Yemen destroyed terminals and caused damage estimated at $500 million, its director told a Houthi rebel media outlet on Wednesday.
"The Israeli aggression against Sanaa Airport caused losses of approximately $500 million," its director general, Khaled al-Shayef, told al-Massirah TV, adding that "the enemy destroyed the terminals of Sanaa Airport, including all equipment and devices."
Eight members of the same family, including children, were killed Wednesday in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, the local Civil Defense said, adding that three others were killed in a strike elsewhere in the Gaza Strip.
"Eleven [dead], including at least one child, and more than 20 injured, mainly women and children, were taken to the hospital after the bombardment of the Gaza Strip by Israeli occupation forces," Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.
An Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the Villas neighborhood of Saida at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, L'Orient Today's correspondent in south Lebanon reported. The explosion caused the car to immediately catch fire. According to witnesses, rescuers extracted the body of a deceased person from the burning vehicle.
The victim was affiliated with Hamas.
On Tuesday, an Israeli drone targeted a car in the al-Jamaat neighborhood of the village of Kfar Ramman (Nabatieh). The strike killed one Hezbollah fighter, identified by Israel as a "logistics official" for the party, who was driving the vehicle, and injured a Syrian man who was passing by.
These attacks came as the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro, yesterday urged the Israeli army to "withdraw completely from Lebanese territory and not target prefabricated buildings in border villages."
Despite the cease-fire that came into effect on Nov. 27 after two months of intense Israeli bombardment and a ground invasion into Lebanese territory, the Israeli army regularly carries out attacks on Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure, which was severely weakened by the war and which claims to respect the cease-fire.
Sanaa International Airport suspended all flights until further notice due to "significant damage" caused by Israeli strikes the day before, its director said.
"Following the Zionist (Israeli) aggression against Sanaa International Airport, which caused significant damage, it was decided to suspend all flights to and from the airport until further notice," said the airport's director general, Khaled al-Shayef.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement from Qatar and Egypt, stating that "attempts to divide Arab countries will not succeed" and that the two countries are "united in their efforts to end the crisis in Gaza."
The two countries said that they "will not be drawn into partisan considerations or interests that do not serve the Palestinian people," adding that they were working with the United States to formulate a cease-fire agreement.
The Palestinian Civil Defense reported yesterday that 22 people were killed after an Israeli airstrike on a school housing displaced people in the central Gaza Strip.
"The death toll has risen to 22 and dozens more are injured in the Israeli strike on a school housing displaced people in the Bureij camp," Ahmad Radwan, an official with the rescue organization, told AFP. The Israeli army said it had targeted a Hamas "command and control center."
Houthi rebels and the United States agreed to a cease-fire, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said yesterday, shortly after Donald Trump announced the end of U.S. strikes against the group.
The Omani minister said that "in the future, neither side will target the other, including U.S. ships, in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait ."
Claiming to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for dozens of missile and drone attacks against Israel since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. They have also attacked ships they believe to be linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen, on a vital shipping route for global trade. In retaliation, the United States, under President Joe Biden, launched strikes against rebel positions in Yemen starting in January 2024. These strikes have intensified since March 15, during the Trump administration.
He announced earlier Tuesday that the Houthis had "capitulated" and promised that U.S. bombing in Yemen would cease with "immediate effect."
U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday that three of the hostages still being held in Gaza, kidnapped during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, were dead, and 21 were alive.
According to the Israeli military's previous report, of the 251 people kidnapped that day, 58 of whom are still being held in Gaza, 34 had previously been declared dead. Hamas is also holding the remains of an Israeli soldier killed in a previous war in Gaza in 2014.
"Of those 59 people, 21 are alive now, three are dead," Donald Trump said on the sidelines of an event at the White House. "We want to try to rescue as many hostages as possible," he continued. "It's a terrible situation."
Donald Trump is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 to 16. The U.S. president promised a "very, very big announcement" before his visit on Tuesday, without giving any hints about its nature.
