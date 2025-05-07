Israel plans take over of Gaza, US claims Houthis 'surrender' after airport bombing: Everything you need to know this Wednesday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Catch up on yesterday's live coverage.Wednesday, May 7, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:Updates on India-Pakistan conflict, following overnight surge of violence between the two nuclear-power nations.9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Parliamentary sessions including by the National Economy, Industry, Trade and Planning Committee, National Education, Higher Education and Culture Committee, Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee, the Finance and Budget Committee and the fact-finding committee of Public Works, Transport, Energy and Water.10 a.m. Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj toured a number of Alfa, Touch and Ogero transmission stations in southern Lebanon that were damaged by the Israeli aggression.11 a.m. Press conference by the...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Catch up on yesterday's live coverage.Wednesday, May 7, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:Updates on India-Pakistan conflict, following overnight surge of violence between the two nuclear-power nations.9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Parliamentary sessions including by the National Economy, Industry, Trade and Planning Committee, National Education, Higher Education and Culture Committee, Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee, the Finance and Budget Committee and the fact-finding committee of Public Works, Transport, Energy and Water.10 a.m. Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj toured a number of Alfa, Touch and Ogero transmission stations in southern Lebanon that were damaged by the Israeli aggression.11 a.m. Press conference by the...

