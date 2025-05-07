Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israel plans take over of Gaza, US claims Houthis 'surrender' after airport bombing: Everything you need to know this Wednesday

Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Wednesday, May,7.

L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 07 May 2025 09:38

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Catch up on yesterday's live coverage.Wednesday, May 7, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:Updates on India-Pakistan conflict, following overnight surge of violence between the two nuclear-power nations.9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Parliamentary sessions including by the National Economy, Industry, Trade and Planning Committee, National Education, Higher Education and Culture Committee, Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee, the Finance and Budget Committee and the fact-finding committee of Public Works, Transport, Energy and Water.10 a.m. Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj toured a number of Alfa, Touch and Ogero transmission stations in southern Lebanon that were damaged by the Israeli aggression.11 a.m. Press conference by the...
