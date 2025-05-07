Israel denies Trump's announcement of new hostage deaths

The Israeli mediator in charge of hostages, Gal Hirsch, stated Wednesday that the number of people still alive and held captive in Gaza after being kidnapped during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, remains unchanged, contradicting statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Currently, 59 hostages are held by the terrorist organization Hamas. Twenty-four of them are on the list of living hostages. Thirty-five of them are on the list of hostages whose death has been officially confirmed," he wrote on X.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump reported three additional deaths among the hostages still held in Gaza and indicated that only 21 were still alive.

"We want to try to save as many hostages as possible," he continued. "This is a terrible situation."

These statements deviated from the assessment provided by the Israeli military which stated that, of the 251 people abducted on Oct.7, 2023, 58 are still held in Gaza, and 34 of them are dead.

Hamas also holds the body of an Israeli soldier killed in a previous war in Gaza in 2014.

Expected from May 13 to 16 in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded the return of the hostages.