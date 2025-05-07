Ahmad al-Sharaa in France: Macron’s risky bet

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google French President Emmanuel Macron will be the first European leader to welcome Syria’s Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.On May 7, Macron will receive his Syrian counterpart in Paris, honoring an invitation extended on Feb. 5.At the end of March, following the massacres of Alawite civilians, the invitation had been made conditional on the formation of an inclusive Syrian government and security guarantees in Syria. These conditions have only been partially met, as only one woman has been appointed minister while key sovereign ministries have gone to men with past Islamist affiliations.As for the security situation, it continued to deteriorate, with deadly clashes erupting between Druze fighters and armed groups linked to the government since last week.Despite these obstacles, Macron maintained the invitation, a risky bet, given that his...

