Artists Gregory Buchakjian, François Sargologo and Hanibal Srouji declare 'the end of romanticism'

It is François Sargologo’s work that first captures the eye: photographic depictions of exuberant natural scenes, glued directly onto the wall without frames or embellishments. The series is strongly evocative of 19th-century romantic painting.Facing them are two large-format, horizontal canvases by Hanibal Srouji, a painter known for his use of fire. These pieces dazzle the eye with scattered, luminous yellow-orange touches. They contrast sharply with nearby smaller, unframed canvases by the same artist, depicting charred, achromatic landscapes.Farther along the wall is a striking piece by multidisciplinary artist and art historian Gregory Buchakjian. It overlays a hand-drawn depiction of the Roman temple at Hosn Niha, in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley — where in 2022 he carried out the performance HN51 [48 Circles] with Temporary Art Platform...
