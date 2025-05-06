Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
INTERVIEW

Artists Gregory Buchakjian, François Sargologo and Hanibal Srouji declare 'the end of romanticism'

At the Janine Rubeiz gallery, where they reunite 10 years after their first collaboration, these three artists not only present their new works but also exchange, discuss, and debate artistic representations and the shifting world.

/OLJ / By Zéna ZALZAL, 06 May 2025 16:14

François Sargologo posing in front of a panel from his photographic series titled "The End of Romanticism" at the Janine Rubeiz Gallery. Courtesy of the artist and the gallery.

It is François Sargologo’s work that first captures the eye: photographic depictions of exuberant natural scenes, glued directly onto the wall without frames or embellishments. The series is strongly evocative of 19th-century romantic painting.Facing them are two large-format, horizontal canvases by Hanibal Srouji, a painter known for his use of fire. These pieces dazzle the eye with scattered, luminous yellow-orange touches. They contrast sharply with nearby smaller, unframed canvases by the same artist, depicting charred, achromatic landscapes.Farther along the wall is a striking piece by multidisciplinary artist and art historian Gregory Buchakjian. It overlays a hand-drawn depiction of the Roman temple at Hosn Niha, in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley — where in 2022 he carried out the performance HN51 [48 Circles] with Temporary Art Platform...
