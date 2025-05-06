Why did Hezbollah's opposition not participate in the municipal elections
Results in Mount Lebanon — where reformist candidates made gains in Chouf and Aley — have motivated more activists to participate.
/OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 06 May 2025 13:04
Despite a weakening in both its political and military standing following its latest war with Israel, Hezbollah was notably absent from the electoral scene during the first phase of municipal elections held Sunday in Mount Lebanon.The vote marked a preliminary but telling test of the party’s ongoing influence — particularly in Beirut’s southern suburbs, parts of the Baabda district, and several Shiite villages in Jbeil. Though geographically limited, this early round signals potential outcomes in upcoming votes scheduled for May 18 in Beirut and the Bekaa Valley and May 24 in South Lebanon — all areas where Hezbollah and Amal have a strong presence.“We boycotted the municipal elections in most municipalities, and we will do the same in the coming rounds,” said Mohammad Barakat, co-founder of "Towards Salvation," a political...
