How Sam Rawadi became a heavyweight photographer in the Arab world 

From the hills of Bikfaya to the pages of Vogue Arabia, Sam Rawadi went from small-town dreamer to superstar photographer — capturing icons like Naomi Campbell along the way.

OLJ / By Renee Davis, 05 May 2025 19:13

Photographer Sami Rwadi (Credit: Image courtesy of Sam Rawadi)

From the vibrant streets of Tripoli to shooting for global magazines like Vogue Arabia, Elle and Harper's Bazaar in Dubai, capturing icons like Naomi Campbell, Lebanese fashion photographer Sam Rawadi’s journey is a testament to the power of staying unapologetically true to oneself.In a world filled with polished perfection and curated visuals, Sam has carved out a space for himself, defined by raw passion, authenticity and a deep connection to his Lebanese roots. Raised between the mountains of Bikfaya (Metn) and the vibrant city of Tripoli in North Lebanon, Sam shares, “No matter where I work today, or who I shoot, I still carry that small-town kid mentality with me.” This unique balance of simplicity and complexity, calm and chaos, continues to shape his artistic vision. Born in 1986 and now living in Dubai, where the...
