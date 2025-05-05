How Sam Rawadi became a heavyweight photographer in the Arab world 

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google From the vibrant streets of Tripoli to shooting for global magazines like Vogue Arabia, Elle and Harper's Bazaar in Dubai, capturing icons like Naomi Campbell, Lebanese fashion photographer Sam Rawadi’s journey is a testament to the power of staying unapologetically true to oneself.In a world filled with polished perfection and curated visuals, Sam has carved out a space for himself, defined by raw passion, authenticity and a deep connection to his Lebanese roots. Raised between the mountains of Bikfaya (Metn) and the vibrant city of Tripoli in North Lebanon, Sam shares, “No matter where I work today, or who I shoot, I still carry that small-town kid mentality with me.” This unique balance of simplicity and complexity, calm and chaos, continues to shape his artistic vision. Born in 1986 and now living in Dubai, where the...

From the vibrant streets of Tripoli to shooting for global magazines like Vogue Arabia, Elle and Harper's Bazaar in Dubai, capturing icons like Naomi Campbell, Lebanese fashion photographer Sam Rawadi’s journey is a testament to the power of staying unapologetically true to oneself.In a world filled with polished perfection and curated visuals, Sam has carved out a space for himself, defined by raw passion, authenticity and a deep connection to his Lebanese roots. Raised between the mountains of Bikfaya (Metn) and the vibrant city of Tripoli in North Lebanon, Sam shares, “No matter where I work today, or who I shoot, I still carry that small-town kid mentality with me.” This unique balance of simplicity and complexity, calm and chaos, continues to shape his artistic vision. Born in 1986 and now living in Dubai, where...

You have reached your article limit Get the biggest stories at the smallest price! Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of $12.9 Already have an account? Log in