Geagea Welcomes 'Significant Changes' in Mount Lebanon

Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces (LF), Monday welcomed the initial results of Mount Lebanon’s municipal elections, saying they show growing support for the LF and the Kataeb Party as the month-long voting process begins.

In a statement, Geagea stated that this "significant change" achieved in the new municipal councils, "especially in the major cities, clearly indicates that citizens, regardless of political affiliation, are no longer satisfied with corruption or mismanagement at all levels."





Geagea stressed that these results are "hopeful and confirm that Lebanon has entered a new phase," stating that the elections in other regions "will not be less promising."

The municipal elections will be held on Sunday 11th in North Lebanon, the 18th in the Bekaa and Beirut. On Saturday 24th (since Sunday the 25th is a holiday) voting will be held in the South, where entire villages have been devastated by the last war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, and where a fragile cease-fire was declared last November 27.

The elections in Mount Lebanon have confirmed that the LF and the Kataeb are asserting themselves as the main political force on the Christian scene. Likely due to the increased popularity of Geagea's party, in a context of heightened political polarization around Hezbollah's arms., as well as the alliances concluded by this formation with various local actors.

Most of the time, the LF were in coalition with the Kataeb, in addition to alliances with notable families and local political clans.

By late Sunday evening, the LF-Kataeb alliance had notably claimed the entire municipal council of Jounieh and Jbeil, the two major Christian cities on the coast of Mount Lebanon. In the Metn district, the lists supported by the two parties were able to win the municipalities of Dbayeh and Jdeideh-Bauchrieh-Sed al-Bauchrieh (one of the largest in the region), still according to the initial results.