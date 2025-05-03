In Metn, Murr and Kataeb battle for Union of Municipalities
Mirna Murr can count on the support of her family and the Free Patriotic Movement, while Nicole Gemayel has the backing of the Kataeb and the Lebanese Forces. The Tashnag, meanwhile, finds itself in the role of kingmaker.
OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 03 May 2025 13:22
"The Metn Union of Municipalities must align with the new era the country is experiencing." That’s how Elias Hankash, a Kataeb MP for the district, summarized his party’s vision for the upcoming municipal elections in an interview with L’Orient-Le Jour. The Kataeb are seeking to lead the union, which comprises 33 municipalities in their traditional stronghold. But it won’t be an easy race.In this battle, party leader Samy Gemayel and the Kataeb are up against a powerful rival: the Murr family, whose influence in Metn has spanned more than five decades. The late Michel Murr, a longtime MP who died in 2021, built a stronghold in the region through a clientelist network that relied heavily on mayors and mokhtars (elected local officials responsible for records) who acted as intermediaries of his power. Look back Michel Murr, a...
