‘We will be there to defend them’: Lebanese Druze voice solidarity with their ‘brothers’ in Syria

Clashes between Druze fighters and Syrian government-linked armed groups have killed more than 100 in southern Damascus and its suburbs.

OLJ / By Lisa GOURSAUD, 02 May 2025 19:57

Lire cet article en Français
Two Druze men walk down a street in Jaramana, a suburb of Damascus, as an armed man stands guard, on April 29, 2025, in Syria. (Credit: Louai Beshara/AFP)

"I trust neither Israel nor a government of terrorists," says Arige, a young man from Aley, a town in Mount Lebanon. He watches closely as violence escalates across the border in Syria. On Monday, clashes between Druze fighters and armed groups affiliated with the Syrian government and Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) broke out in Jaramana and Sahnaya, in the suburbs and southern areas of Damascus. The fighting killed more than 100 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.In response, Israel bombed the outskirts of the Syrian presidential palace at dawn on Friday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not allow anyone "threaten in any way the Druze community." Read more 'It's like living in Afghanistan': Residents on edge again after sectarian clashes in Syria In Lebanon, Taymour Joumblatt, head of...
