RECIPE
A diasporic taco night
This month, L’Orient Today answers the dreaded “What’s for dinner?” with four globe-trotting recipes you can whip up in under an hour — just in time to collapse on the couch full, satisfied and ready to Netflix or sleep.
L'Orient Today / By Jaimee Lee Haddad, 03 May 2025 11:40
In Mexico, tacos arabes are made with pork meat. In Lebanon, fajitas are served as a sandwich with fluffy white bread and a green fluorescent shade of mayonnaise.Somewhere across the sea, things got lost in translation, and yet, the two dishes are both splendid representations of what happens when people crave a taste of home but find themselves far from it, with an altogether different pantry of ingredients. For instance, dried smoked peppers are nearly impossible to find in Lebanon, while they are essential to Mexican-style salsas and marinades.This recipe below gets you near that smoky place, using ingredients found at any local dekkeneh (mini-market) or khodarjeh (vegetable vendor), you can have some tacos on a Tuesday —or any other day of the week for that matter. Read more Rainbow Noodle Salad: An ode to spring and sunshine...
