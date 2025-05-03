INTERVIEW
Youssef Fawaz: ‘The crises have underlined that there is an even more pressing need for greater financial inclusion’
The co-founder and executive director of the Lebanese microfinance institution al-Majmoua, answers our questions.
L'Orient Today / By Fouad GEMAYEL, 03 May 2025 10:53
The Lebanese microfinance institution al-Majmoua was recently selected in the “Green and Fair” project, funded by the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM). The initiative aims to boost employability and entrepreneurial skills in ecologically relevant sectors for women and youth from vulnerable communities in Egypt, Lebanon and Palestine. Along with Fair Trade Lebanon, al-Majmoua will be responsible for implementing the “Green and Fair” activities in Lebanon. Youssef Fawaz, co-founder and executive director of al-Majmoua, spoke with L’Orient Today.What will be your impact on the 'Green and Fair' project?Under this 12-month project, al-Majmoua will receive a total amount of EUR 41.817 that will be used to deliver training on Financial Literacy and Business Development, followed by individual business plan coaching to 40...
