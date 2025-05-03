Youssef Fawaz: ‘The crises have underlined that there is an even more pressing need for greater financial inclusion’

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The Lebanese microfinance institution al-Majmoua was recently selected in the “Green and Fair” project, funded by the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM). The initiative aims to boost employability and entrepreneurial skills in ecologically relevant sectors for women and youth from vulnerable communities in Egypt, Lebanon and Palestine. Along with Fair Trade Lebanon, al-Majmoua will be responsible for implementing the “Green and Fair” activities in Lebanon. Youssef Fawaz, co-founder and executive director of al-Majmoua, spoke with L’Orient Today.What will be your impact on the 'Green and Fair' project?Under this 12-month project, al-Majmoua will receive a total amount of EUR 41.817 that will be used to deliver training on Financial Literacy and Business Development, followed by individual business plan coaching to 40...

The Lebanese microfinance institution al-Majmoua was recently selected in the “Green and Fair” project, funded by the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM). The initiative aims to boost employability and entrepreneurial skills in ecologically relevant sectors for women and youth from vulnerable communities in Egypt, Lebanon and Palestine. Along with Fair Trade Lebanon, al-Majmoua will be responsible for implementing the “Green and Fair” activities in Lebanon. Youssef Fawaz, co-founder and executive director of al-Majmoua, spoke with L’Orient Today.What will be your impact on the 'Green and Fair' project?Under this 12-month project, al-Majmoua will receive a total amount of EUR 41.817 that will be used to deliver training on Financial Literacy and Business Development, followed by individual business plan coaching to 40...

You have reached your article limit Get the biggest stories at the smallest price! Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of $12.9 Already have an account? Log in