MUSIC

Beirut Holidays brings Majida al-Roumi back to her city

On the seaside facade of the Lebanese capital, the festival offers eight concerts from July 8 to 28.

L'OLJ / By Béchara MAROUN, 02 May 2025 11:25

During the press conference, from left to right, the organizers of Beirut Holidays Georges Issa, Amine Abi Yaghi, and Jiyad Murr surrounding Laura el-Khazen, Minister of Tourism.

Beirut will be in a festive mood throughout July. This is the promise displayed by the vibrant poster of the Beirut Holidays festival, which prides itself on being the only music festival bearing the name of the Lebanese capital. For its 10th edition, unveiled on Tuesday, the festival aims to be "friendly" at all levels, from parking to the press area, offering a lineup accessible to the general public, both Arabic and English speakers, similar to previous years. This edition is also marked by the return of familiar faces to the festival (Elissa is always game!), but most notably, it marks the grand return of Majida al-Roumi, 15 years after her last concert in Beirut. It is sure to delight locals, expatriates and tourists, especially those coming from Arab countries who constitute a loyal audience for the festival organized by...
