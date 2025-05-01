Sharia, jihad and settling scores: Behind the radical wing of the new Syrian regime

On Dec. 8, 2024, after a thirteen-year war, the coalition led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham managed to overthrow a dictatorship that has been in power for more than half a century. Headed by the charismatic Ahmad al-Sharaa, the new government was tasked with ensuring the territorial integrity of a fragmented country, subject to contesting dynamics and centrifugal forces.

The most urgent challenges seemed to be found on the peripheries: to the east, fighting remnants of jihadist cells affiliated with the Islamic State; to the north, gaining the allegiance of Kurdish authorities; to the south, containing Israel while gaining the support of Druze communities; and to the west, maintaining control of the Lebanese border and curbing the emergence of an Alawite bastion hostile to the new Damascus authorities.

Said authorities took the seat of power with strong political capital guaranteeing widespread support among the population. But they had limited resources — only 35,000 fighters for the entire coalition, whereas the former regime boasted some 100,000 men. The equation quickly became complicated.

Other fault lines appear, this time within allied ranks. The transitional authorities declare as early as December their commitment to building a state of law based on respect for diversity and minorities. The organization led by Sharaa, established in 2012 under the sponsorship of the Islamic State and affiliated with al-Qaida until 2016, had opted for pragmatism several years prior, renouncing some key concepts of jihadism, such as transnational struggle, fighting "infidels," and indiscriminate use of violence, to focus on defeating the Assad regime.

But while this line somewhat pacifies the group's international image, it alienates part of the base still attached to the original jihadism. "The movement has de-radicalized from the top," Syrian affairs specialist Patrick Haenni told Le Monde.

Confusion

Bashar al-Assad flight to Russia also reactivated fundamental disagreements that were muted during the fighting period. With liberation achieved, a political project had now to be agreed upon. Among those who participated in the battle, many did not recognize themselves in the inclusive and legalistic turn advocated by the former master of Idlib.

In the Idlib and Aleppo regions, in particular, the pragmatism carried by Damascus technocrats was particular subject to discussion. For thousands of foreign fighters, Sharaa's promotion of openness and inclusivity in post-Assad Syria was inaudible. "Militants who came from Chechnya, Turkey, Albania, or Europe did not come to build a free and democratic country, but an Islamic state where any version of Islam seen as deviant is rejected," says Hans-Jakob Schindler, director of the Counter-Extremism Project.

The magnitude of the problem was made clear on March 6, when, following coordinated attacks near Jableh by loyalist fighters of the former regime, a series of massacres rips through the Alawite communities of the western coast and Homs, who were accused of having been complicit in the Assads' bloodthirsty and exclusive reign.

In a few days, more than 800 people (according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights), mostly civilians, were murdered under chilling conditions. Insults, beatings, mass graves, burned houses, humiliations... The abuses were documented on social media by the perpetrators themselves, some wearing the uniforms of general security forces, as indicated by a recent investigation published by Le Monde.

Among the identified perpetrators were militiamen from surrounding Sunni villages, pro-Turkish rebels from the Syrian National Army, and foreign fighters, particularly Chechens, from radical groups allied with HTS.

Some initially took up arms in response to the general mobilization declared by the authorities on the evening of the battles with loyalist forces; others joined the call to jihad broadcast in mosques by local sheikhs. The mapping of players highlights the complexity of the ongoing dynamics.

"There is much that is still unknown. Few elements have been confirmed," says Asiem al-Difraoui, a political scientist specializing in jihadism. One thing is certain, however: despite Sharaa's public calls for inclusion and his insistence on condemning all violence, he has not succeeded in unifying the new security apparatus. Nearly three weeks after the coastal massacres, further armed skirmishes took the lives of about a dozen civilians, mainly Alawites, on Monday, March 31 in Tartous and Homs. Dozens were also killed on April 28 and 29 in sectarian clashes in the majority-Druze suburb of Jaramana and in Sahnaya near Damascus. "This loss of control indicates that the work is not finished: a whole segment of the coalition is not convinced by its program," says Schindler.

Sharia

Between leadership and part of the base, the first fracture line is ideological. "Always close to al-Qaida or simply opposed to the construction of a nation-state, a radical fringe advocates the application of Sharia [Islamic law]," says Cagatay Cebe, a researcher specializing in jihadist movements.

Among them are remnants of the group Hurras al-Din (Guardians of Religion), founded in 2018 and officially dissolved on Jan. 28, 2025, or the Turkistan Islamic Party in Syria (TIP), a movement officially affiliated with al-Qaida comprising thousands of Uighur fighters from China's Xinjiang province. The constitutional declaration adopted by Sharaa on March 13 considers Islamic jurisprudence as the main source of legislation.

But as Damascus continues its international charm offensive in hopes of lifting sanctions, some concessions are seen as betrayals. The Ministry of Religious Affairs announced in March the prohibition of proselytism without prior state approval. "A step taken, which displeases the most conservative former supporters of Sharaa," Cédric Labrousse, doctoral student at EHESS and specialist in armed groups in Syria, wrote in a post on X.



In foreign policy as well, Damascus' choices are not unanimous. "Many accuse Sharaa of implicitly accepting Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, without really reacting," says Difraoui. In late February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded "the complete demilitarization ... of the provinces of Quneitra, Deraa, and Sweida" in the south of the country, and since December, the Israeli army has been conducting regular strikes on the former Baathist army's military sites. Recent rumors suggesting that the Syrian president is "open" to the possibility of normalization with Israel promise to add to the unease.

Damascus is forced to deal with these internal oppositions primarily due to military imperatives in the face of the existing risk of partition. The dissolution of the factions that participated in the liberation was was brought into force Jan. 28, yet all have since kept their weapons.

"Ahmad Sharaa is compelled to preserve these fighters who have strong experience and would be very useful in the event of a threat, particularly a Shiite one..." says Difraoui. In the long term, the new regime seems to have bet on recruiting new blood to bolster the ranks of security forces. Large recruitment campaigns were launched in January in several majority-Sunni regions. But the process is slow and the outcome uncertain, primarily due to the inexperience of newcomers.

Infidel

Despite the magnitude of internal challenges, the situation remains largely under control, at least for now. "The differences in viewpoint do not prevent the groups from submitting to Ahmad Sharaa's authority," notes Aaron Zelin, a specialist in jihadism and researcher at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

To maintain control over the troops, the new regime possesses a powerful surveillance network, inherited from the Idlib government and overseen by the current Interior Minister Anas Khattab, known for his brutal methods. The regime holds "a judicial file on each foreign fighter," says Cebe. Generally, it's the most radical who suffer from this heightened security, which forces them to live withdrawn, at home, with limited activity. Among these, however, most no longer expect much from the central power. "Nobody cares about government affairs; they are accustomed to Ahmad Sharaa's policy, whom they consider an infidel," Cebe says.



But Sharaa does not have all the reins in hand. Some allied groups still escape his control, notably within the Syrian National Army, a gathering of rebels affiliated with Turkey. In mid-March, the Hamza division was accused of having encouraged the coastal massacres. "Their lack of discipline somehow makes them more problematic than the HTS radicals," says Zelin.

And unlike the former Idlib militiamen, known to the intelligence services, the authorities seem to know nothing about these men. "Why has this division, equipped by Ankara, become so radicalized?" Difraoui poses. "Hardline jihadists or mere settling of scores? A cloud of mystery still hangs over the question, especially because little is known about the individuals who make up the group."

