Ahmad al-Sharaa's journey to reconnect with the Druze

Acting Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is cautiously moving to reconnect with the Druze community, refusing to abandon his goal of unifying Syria under his authority. The wounds from July's violent clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes in Sweida — which later drew in Syrian security forces to interfere — remain raw. But Damascus appears determined to find common ground with the southern minority."Our Druze people are an integral part of Syria," Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani wrote Tuesday on X. Speaking from Amman, he pledged full cooperation with the United Nations to investigate the violence, including the deadly incident at Sweida National Hospital. A recently released video showing a rescuer being executed by a man in uniform inside the hospital reignited outrage and deepened mistrust between the province and...

