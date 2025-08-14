Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SYRIA

Ahmad al-Sharaa's journey to reconnect with the Druze

The Syrian government wants to reestablish Russian army patrols in the southern provinces.

L'OLJ / By Tatiana KROTOFF, 14 August 2025 13:55,

Lire cet article en Français
Ahmad al-Sharaa's journey to reconnect with the Druze

A member of the Druze security forces stands guard in Jaramana, a suburb of Damascus, on April 29, 2025, after overnight interfaith clashes. (Credit: Rami al-Sayed/AFP)

Acting Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is cautiously moving to reconnect with the Druze community, refusing to abandon his goal of unifying Syria under his authority. The wounds from July’s violent clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes in Sweida — which later drew in Syrian security forces to interfere — remain raw. But Damascus appears determined to find common ground with the southern minority.“Our Druze people are an integral part of Syria,” Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani wrote Tuesday on X. Speaking from Amman, he pledged full cooperation with the United Nations to investigate the violence, including the deadly incident at Sweida National Hospital. A recently released video showing a rescuer being executed by a man in uniform inside the hospital reignited outrage and deepened mistrust between the province and...
Acting Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is cautiously moving to reconnect with the Druze community, refusing to abandon his goal of unifying Syria under his authority. The wounds from July’s violent clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes in Sweida — which later drew in Syrian security forces to interfere — remain raw. But Damascus appears determined to find common ground with the southern minority.“Our Druze people are an integral part of Syria,” Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani wrote Tuesday on X. Speaking from Amman, he pledged full cooperation with the United Nations to investigate the violence, including the deadly incident at Sweida National Hospital. A recently released video showing a rescuer being executed by a man in uniform inside the hospital reignited outrage and deepened mistrust between the...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top