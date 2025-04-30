Army foils fuel smuggling attempt at Syrian border

The Lebanese Army announced in a statement on Wednesday that it had foiled an attempt to smuggle 10 tanker trucks loaded with fuel in the Naamat region, near Qaa, at the Lebanese-Syrian border, and arrested individuals involved in the operation.

"As part of the fight against smuggling across the Lebanese-Syrian border, an army unit foiled the smuggling attempt of 10 tanker trucks loaded with fuel in the Naamat region on April 30, 2025," the army stated.

The items seized during this operation were handed over to the competent authorities, and an investigation was opened, the army stated. It also said that efforts are being made to arrest other individuals involved in this smuggling attempt.

The Lebanese army was strongly deployed at the border between the two countries after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, in an attempt to address issues related to the border's porosity, in the fight against smuggling and trafficking on Lebanon's northern and eastern borders.

In the same statement, the army said that an Intelligence Directorate patrol in the Jabal Mohsen area of Tripoli (Northern Lebanon) arrested a Lebanese "accused of stabbing a citizen on April 20, 2025," during a brawl. The victim succumbed to his injuries after the assault, according to the same source.