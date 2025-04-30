Takreem America and TAKminds: Two events in Washington highlighting Lebanese talent

Two major events in Washington spotlighted Arab excellence in innovation, leadership and cultural impact.

The day began at The Phillips Collection art museum with the TAKminds Forum organized by the TAKREEM AMERICA Foundation. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees engaged with global experts in politics, technology, culture, and business through dynamic panels, fireside chats, and one-on-one conversations. Topics ranged from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to climate change and leadership.

The forum opened with remarks by Nadia Bilbassy-Charters, bureau chief at Al Arabiya News Channel. Featured speakers included Tiffany Saade (Stanford University), Prof. Doaa Taha (Harrisburg University), Samia Melhem (World Bank Group), Nehme Taouk (VALOORES), Deborah Sawaf (The Power of Words Foundation), Hazami Barmada (social innovator and human rights advocate), and Nadia Daar (Amnesty International USA), among other distinguished voices from the public and private sectors.

That evening, the spotlight shifted to The Ritz-Carlton for the TAKREEM AMERICA Awards Night and Fundraising Gala, an exclusive ceremony honoring outstanding Arab individuals and institutions in entrepreneurship, science, sustainability, corporate leadership, culture, and lifetime achievement. The honorees, selected through a rigorous months-long nomination and jury process, were announced during the evening’s program.

Emceed by Mimi Geerges, host at C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, the gala featured a fundraising segment to support TAKREEM AMERICA initiatives. It was made possible through the generous support of the Anthony R. Abraham Foundation, Triple V Management LLC, Fort Partners, Cedar’s Food, and the embassies of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

The event was attended by a large crowd from across the United States, led by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

This year’s honorees included:

Scientific and Technological Achievement – Prof. Charbel Farhat, Vivian Church Hoff Professor of Aircraft Structures, Stanford University

Sustainability and Environmental Leadership – Prof. Rabi Mohtar, adjunct professor and former dean, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, American University of Beirut

Cultural Excellence – Reem Acra, renowned international designer

Corporate Leadership – Joseph Geagea, former Chevron executive

Lifetime Achievement – Samia Farouki, founder and chairwoman, HII-Finance Corporation

Lifetime Achievement – Dr. Richard Westmark, founder and executive chairman, Westmark Enterprise; Dr. Kaye Westmark, clinical assistant professor of radiology, University of Texas Health Science Center

Lifetime Achievement – Michael Kardoush, engineer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist; Hoda Kardoush, community leader, philanthropist, and advocate for Arab culture and education




