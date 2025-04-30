YEMEN
Strike on detention center in Yemen becomes symbol of a disastrous US campaign
At least 68 civilians were killed in a strike attributed to Washington, one of the deadliest since the start of its campaign in the country.
L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 30 April 2025 15:40
The Houthis denounced a “war crime.” On Monday, dozens of African migrants were killed and many more injured in a strike attributed to the United States that hit a detention center in the northern Yemeni province of Saada. It was one of the deadliest incidents since the launch of the U.S. military campaign "Rough Rider," which has involved near-daily strikes against Yemeni rebels since March 15.Houthi-affiliated media reported 68 deaths, broadcasting grim images of dust-covered bodies lying in the rubble, along with footage of the wounded being treated in hospitals. The site, located along a migration route leading to Saudi Arabia, housed more than 100 migrants, according to the Houthi outlet al-Masirah, cited by The Washington Post, most of them from East Africa. “Two nearby hospitals have already received more than 50 wounded...
