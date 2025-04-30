Sectarian representation in municipal elections remains divisive in key towns

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In recent weeks, all eyes have been on the Beirut municipality, where intense political efforts are underway to preserve the Muslim-Christian parity within the municipal council. But sectarian representation is also a major issue in the municipal elections in several other “mixed” areas. For example, ahead of the first round of voting scheduled for Sunday in Mount Lebanon, sectarian representation appears to be a real point of contention in some predominantly Shiite villages in the Jbeil district, amid growing political polarization around Hezbollah.In contrast, Lebanese-style customs and amicable agreements, linked with political and partisan efforts, have helped defuse this issue in several other towns. “The Shiite duo [Hezbollah and Amal] are showing political foolishness. Instead of reaching electoral agreements with their partners,...

In recent weeks, all eyes have been on the Beirut municipality, where intense political efforts are underway to preserve the Muslim-Christian parity within the municipal council. But sectarian representation is also a major issue in the municipal elections in several other “mixed” areas. For example, ahead of the first round of voting scheduled for Sunday in Mount Lebanon, sectarian representation appears to be a real point of contention in some predominantly Shiite villages in the Jbeil district, amid growing political polarization around Hezbollah.In contrast, Lebanese-style customs and amicable agreements, linked with political and partisan efforts, have helped defuse this issue in several other towns. “The Shiite duo [Hezbollah and Amal] are showing political foolishness. Instead of reaching electoral agreements with their...

