Sectarian representation in municipal elections remains divisive in key towns
At a time when tensions appear to be running high in some of the mixed towns of the Jbeil district, sectarian issues have been defused elsewhere.
L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 30 April 2025 14:49
In recent weeks, all eyes have been on the Beirut municipality, where intense political efforts are underway to preserve the Muslim-Christian parity within the municipal council. But sectarian representation is also a major issue in the municipal elections in several other “mixed” areas. For example, ahead of the first round of voting scheduled for Sunday in Mount Lebanon, sectarian representation appears to be a real point of contention in some predominantly Shiite villages in the Jbeil district, amid growing political polarization around Hezbollah.In contrast, Lebanese-style customs and amicable agreements, linked with political and partisan efforts, have helped defuse this issue in several other towns. “The Shiite duo [Hezbollah and Amal] are showing political foolishness. Instead of reaching electoral agreements with their partners,...
