Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

lebanese municipal elections 2025

Sectarian representation in municipal elections remains divisive in key towns

At a time when tensions appear to be running high in some of the mixed towns of the Jbeil district, sectarian issues have been defused elsewhere.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 30 April 2025 14:49

Sectarian representation in municipal elections remains divisive in key towns

A voter casts his ballot in the mixed village of Kfarmatta (Aley), May 15, 2016. (Credit: L'Orient-Le Jour)

In recent weeks, all eyes have been on the Beirut municipality, where intense political efforts are underway to preserve the Muslim-Christian parity within the municipal council. But sectarian representation is also a major issue in the municipal elections in several other “mixed” areas. For example, ahead of the first round of voting scheduled for Sunday in Mount Lebanon, sectarian representation appears to be a real point of contention in some predominantly Shiite villages in the Jbeil district, amid growing political polarization around Hezbollah.In contrast, Lebanese-style customs and amicable agreements, linked with political and partisan efforts, have helped defuse this issue in several other towns. “The Shiite duo [Hezbollah and Amal] are showing political foolishness. Instead of reaching electoral agreements with their partners,...
In recent weeks, all eyes have been on the Beirut municipality, where intense political efforts are underway to preserve the Muslim-Christian parity within the municipal council. But sectarian representation is also a major issue in the municipal elections in several other “mixed” areas. For example, ahead of the first round of voting scheduled for Sunday in Mount Lebanon, sectarian representation appears to be a real point of contention in some predominantly Shiite villages in the Jbeil district, amid growing political polarization around Hezbollah.In contrast, Lebanese-style customs and amicable agreements, linked with political and partisan efforts, have helped defuse this issue in several other towns. “The Shiite duo [Hezbollah and Amal] are showing political foolishness. Instead of reaching electoral agreements with their...
On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read