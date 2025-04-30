Around 3,000 women across Lebanon are running in municipal elections this year

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Clara Assaker always dreamed of her candidacy as head of municipality in her small village Majdal in the Jbeil district.“In Majdal, a traditionally conservative and male-dominated village, I, along with two other women, are among the nine candidates running in the 2025 municipal elections, a landmark shift in local politics in our village,” Assaker explained to L’Orient Today.According to Diana Hani, project coordinator at FiftyFifty, a Lebanese NGO dedicated to promoting gender equality in decision-making, approximately 3,000 women from across Lebanon are preparing to run.This growth is especially significant compared to previous elections. In 2010, only 1,349 women ran for municipal office — 5.6 percent of the 24,041 total candidates — with 536 women ultimately winning seats (4.7 percent).In 2016, the number of female candidates rose...

Clara Assaker always dreamed of her candidacy as head of municipality in her small village Majdal in the Jbeil district."In Majdal, a traditionally conservative and male-dominated village, I, along with two other women, are among the nine candidates running in the 2025 municipal elections, a landmark shift in local politics in our village," Assaker explained to L'Orient Today.According to Diana Hani, project coordinator at FiftyFifty, a Lebanese NGO dedicated to promoting gender equality in decision-making, approximately 3,000 women from across Lebanon are preparing to run.This growth is especially significant compared to previous elections. In 2010, only 1,349 women ran for municipal office — 5.6 percent of the 24,041 total candidates — with 536 women ultimately winning seats (4.7 percent).In 2016, the number of female...

