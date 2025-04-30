Around 3,000 women across Lebanon are running in municipal elections this year
In 2010, only 1,349 women ran for municipal office. In 2016, the number of female candidates rose slightly to 1,508.
L'Orient Today / By Ghadir Hamadi, 30 April 2025 19:40
Clara Assaker always dreamed of her candidacy as head of municipality in her small village Majdal in the Jbeil district.“In Majdal, a traditionally conservative and male-dominated village, I, along with two other women, are among the nine candidates running in the 2025 municipal elections, a landmark shift in local politics in our village,” Assaker explained to L’Orient Today.According to Diana Hani, project coordinator at FiftyFifty, a Lebanese NGO dedicated to promoting gender equality in decision-making, approximately 3,000 women from across Lebanon are preparing to run.This growth is especially significant compared to previous elections. In 2010, only 1,349 women ran for municipal office — 5.6 percent of the 24,041 total candidates — with 536 women ultimately winning seats (4.7 percent).In 2016, the number of female candidates rose...
