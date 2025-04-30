Karami announces official exam dates

Education Minister Rima Karameh announced Wednesday the date of the official Lebanese baccalaureate exams. These will take place over five days starting on July 9, 2025. She also extended the school year until June 13.

The minister also announced that some subjects will be "lightened" according to needs, knowing that the curricula is already reduced for this year. In her statement, Karameh reassured students that they will have sufficient time to answer the questions, and there is no need to resort to more complex measures such as optional subjects.

The school year has been disrupted since Oct. 2023 in several regions by the latest war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Significant populations have had to relocate, hundreds of families are unable to return home, and many schools have been destroyed, particularly in southern Lebanon.

Not to mention, during a two-month period from late Sept. to late Nov., the war intensified, and more than one million people were displaced from targeted regions to safer areas, including hundreds of thousands who were sheltered in public schools across the country. Consequently, many voices have been raised calling for a reduction in programs to avoid disadvantaging students whose school year has been disrupted.