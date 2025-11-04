Msayleh meeting on south Lebanon reconstruction marks 'beginning of the process,' says Berri

The first high-level meeting on south Lebanon reconstruction was held on Tuesday in Msayleh, just weeks after Israeli strikes hit the southern town, destroying hundreds of millions of dollars worth of construction equipment. The meeting aimed at "exchanging ideas" among stakeholders on how to proceed with reconstruction efforts nearly a year after the November 2024 cease-fire.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was not in attendance at the meeting which took place at a cultural complex bearing his name in the southern Lebanese town. He did, however, comment on the event during a meeting in Ain el-Tineh, saying it marks the "beginning of the process of developing a plan" to launch reconstruction.

The occasion allowed the Amal Movement and Hezbollah to push for the 2026 state budget inclusion of a clause to fund reconstruction projects in the south — without which the political duo will not adopt.

The Msayleh meeting was organized at the request of the prime minister after repeated pleas for the government to begin reconstruction. The choice of location is not insignificant: Msayleh was hit on Oct. 11 by Israeli strikes that targeted and destroyed nearly 300 tractors and bulldozers. Berri is adamant that reconstruction of the south become a priority despite continuing Israeli attacks.

'Clear compensation'

Several government officials attended, including Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine, Environment Minister Tamara Elzein — all three close to the Amal-Hezbollah duo — and their colleagues Nizar Hani (Agriculture) and Fayez Rasamny (Public Works), as well as a number of MPs from the Amal-Hezbollah duo. Also present were representatives from the World Bank, the United Nations, UNIFIL, the Lebanese Army, the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), the South Council, and mayors from southern municipalities.

Speaking to participants, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah delivered firm remarks urging the authorities to include a "clear" clause on reconstruction in the 2026 budget, otherwise the finance law "would not be adopted by Parliament." "We ask the government to allocate a budget for funding reconstruction ... we insist that this issue is given absolute priority ... while blood is being shed in the south of the country," he stressed, referring to ongoing Israeli attacks.

Jaber: Rebuilding homes requires international funding

The finance minister said that "rebuilding homes in southern Lebanon requires an international conference," calling the issue "complicated for the Treasury." "We are not skimping on funding," he said, adding that "the government is financing the Southern Council for Reconstruction."

"Despite the circumstances and the war, schools have been restored and reopened, and hospitals continue to treat people," said the finance minister, who announced that "$50 million will soon be made available to farmers through the Kafalat (agricultural loan) program."

Jaber also announced the launch of an initiative with the World Bank to assess the damage caused by Israeli bombing and begin infrastructure repairs. "Half of the World Bank's board of directors will be in Lebanon this week and will travel to the south on Saturday to assess the damage," he said.

Nassereddine: Health Ministry covering 100 percent of health-related costs from war

Finally, the health minister reiterated that his ministry continues to cover the full cost of treating the wounded from Israel's war on Lebanon. He has closed the case of those wounded in Israel's pager attack, "with all hospitals having obtained their rights."

He called for the strengthening of public hospitals, particularly in the south and the Bekaa, announcing that the Qatari and Iraqi authorities had been informed of the damage suffered by private healthcare centers.

His remarks echo those made by Berri in mid-October. The Hezbollah MP lamented that "only one initiative has been taken so far by the authorities in southern Lebanon, namely the clearing of rubble." "Yet it is the government's responsibility to manage reconstruction, especially the central issue of residents' destroyed homes," he insisted. He noted that "the government is not required to include the total amount for reconstruction in the budget, but it must at least provide clear compensation for destroyed homes so that citizens feel the government cares about reconstruction."

Representing the Parliament Speaker was his political ally MP Mohammad Khawaja who announced Berri's determination "to ensure the success of the reconstruction process." "Reconstruction is at the top of Berri’s priorities. The Parliament Speaker is striving to guarantee its success, and he has vowed not to rest until what has been destroyed is rebuilt," he said, adding that this initial meeting is "an opportunity to exchange ideas."

"This meeting is part of national efforts to rebuild what the Israeli war machine destroyed in Lebanon," the lawmaker added.