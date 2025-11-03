Sihr: To be enchanted (and healed) by Petra Serhal

The artist Petra Serhal in a white apron during her performance "Sihr" at the No/mad Utopia gallery. (Credit: Éline Roussel/
Courtesy of No/mad Utopia)
"I advise you to let your intuition guide you, not your reason," says Petra Serhal, dressed in a white gown and apron, after welcoming the audience with a spritz of wild plant perfume and a glass of rose water, "to open your hearts." About 20 people are seated around a long table in the inner courtyard of the No/mad Utopia gallery in Gemmayzeh (Beirut), attending Sihr — the latest addition to the multidisciplinary artist's "Gesture of Care" series. On the floral-printed tablecloth created for the occasion, each guest finds a glass, four cotton pads, wooden spatulas, a wipe and a bay leaf. Hanging from threads above are three light bulbs and bunches of medicinal herbs, which the artist introduces one by one as her...
