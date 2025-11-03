Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Endless delays to transitional justice leave victims of state violence in Tunisia abandoned

The process was launched in 2013, following the passage of a law and the establishment of a body dedicated to its organization. But 12 years later, it's at a standstill.

L'OLJ / By Lilia BLAISE, 03 November 2025 13:58

The Tunis court, in the Tunisian capital. (Credit: Fethi Belaid/AFP)

In Courtroom 1 of the Tunis court, Elmy Khadri, a former prisoner of conscience, does not bother to hide his impatience. Jailed in the 90s, today, he's hoping he'll finally receive a verdict. But the judge lists the names on the files, checks who is present, and once again postpones the hearing. In less than an hour, a dozen cases are adjourned. “Why are you postponing?" asks Adel Ayachi, a victim of property expropriation under former dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali. "Everything needed for a judgment is in my file,” he says to the judge, who replies, “It’s out of my hands, sorry.” His case is among hundreds judged as part of the transitional justice process launched in 2013 by Tunis to shed light on violations and abuses of human rights committed between 1955 and 2013 by the Tunisian state. Homicides, torture, rape,...
