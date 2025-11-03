Endless delays to transitional justice leave victims of state violence in Tunisia abandoned

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In Courtroom 1 of the Tunis court, Elmy Khadri, a former prisoner of conscience, does not bother to hide his impatience. Jailed in the 90s, today, he's hoping he'll finally receive a verdict. But the judge lists the names on the files, checks who is present, and once again postpones the hearing. In less than an hour, a dozen cases are adjourned. “Why are you postponing?" asks Adel Ayachi, a victim of property expropriation under former dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali. "Everything needed for a judgment is in my file,” he says to the judge, who replies, “It’s out of my hands, sorry.” His case is among hundreds judged as part of the transitional justice process launched in 2013 by Tunis to shed light on violations and abuses of human rights committed between 1955 and 2013 by the Tunisian state. Homicides, torture, rape,...

torture, rape,

