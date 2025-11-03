What we know about the Israeli-backed militias scheming to overthrow Hamas

Propaganda photo published on the social media accounts of the Gaza militia funded by Israel, nicknamed the 'Popular Army - Northern Forces.'
Is the idea of a permanently divided Gaza Strip, split between 'West' and 'East,' destined to last? That is the current reality: a 'yellow line' separates the area in the west from where the Israeli army has withdrawn from the nearly depopulated zone in the east, which remains under Israeli control. Despite a cease-fire agreement intended to sideline Hamas from power, the group quickly regained control over the western part, launching a crackdown on 'collaborators' immediately following Israel's withdrawal on Oct. 10.So what about East Gaza? Dozens of photos and videos analyzed by L’Orient-Le Jour show that the Israeli army is allowing at least four armed Palestinian groups — turned anti-Hamas militias — to operate there. Recent statements from one militia leader indicate these groups coordinate with...
Is the idea of a permanently divided Gaza Strip, split between 'West' and 'East,' destined to last? That is the current reality: a 'yellow line' separates the area in the west from where the Israeli army has withdrawn from the nearly depopulated zone in the east, which remains under Israeli control. Despite a cease-fire agreement intended to sideline Hamas from power, the group quickly regained control over the western part, launching a crackdown on 'collaborators' immediately following Israel's withdrawal on Oct. 10.So what about East Gaza? Dozens of photos and videos analyzed by L’Orient-Le Jour show that the Israeli army is allowing at least four armed Palestinian groups — turned anti-Hamas militias — to operate there. Recent statements from one militia leader indicate these groups coordinate...