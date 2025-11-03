What we know about the Israeli-backed militias scheming to overthrow Hamas

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Is the idea of a permanently divided Gaza Strip, split between 'West' and 'East,' destined to last? That is the current reality: a 'yellow line' separates the area in the west from where the Israeli army has withdrawn from the nearly depopulated zone in the east, which remains under Israeli control. Despite a cease-fire agreement intended to sideline Hamas from power, the group quickly regained control over the western part, launching a crackdown on 'collaborators' immediately following Israel's withdrawal on Oct. 10.So what about East Gaza? Dozens of photos and videos analyzed by L’Orient-Le Jour show that the Israeli army is allowing at least four armed Palestinian groups — turned anti-Hamas militias — to operate there. Recent statements from one militia leader indicate these groups coordinate with...

Is the idea of a permanently divided Gaza Strip, split between 'West' and 'East,' destined to last? That is the current reality: a 'yellow line' separates the area in the west from where the Israeli army has withdrawn from the nearly depopulated zone in the east, which remains under Israeli control. Despite a cease-fire agreement intended to sideline Hamas from power, the group quickly regained control over the western part, launching a crackdown on 'collaborators' immediately following Israel's withdrawal on Oct. 10.So what about East Gaza? Dozens of photos and videos analyzed by L’Orient-Le Jour show that the Israeli army is allowing at least four armed Palestinian groups — turned anti-Hamas militias — to operate there. Recent statements from one militia leader indicate these groups coordinate...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in