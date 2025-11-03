Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
What we know about the Israeli-backed militias scheming to overthrow Hamas

The leader of one of the factions said that four armed groups are operating in Gaza with Israeli logistical and military support as part of a plan to replace Hamas.

By Enzo Quenescourt, 03 November 2025 12:25

Lire cet article en Français
Propaganda photo published on the social media accounts of the Gaza militia funded by Israel, nicknamed the 'Popular Army - Northern Forces.'

Is the idea of a permanently divided Gaza Strip, split between 'West' and 'East,' destined to last? That is the current reality: a 'yellow line' separates the area in the west from where the Israeli army has withdrawn from the nearly depopulated zone in the east, which remains under Israeli control. Despite a cease-fire agreement intended to sideline Hamas from power, the group quickly regained control over the western part, launching a crackdown on 'collaborators' immediately following Israel's withdrawal on Oct. 10.So what about East Gaza? Dozens of photos and videos analyzed by L’Orient-Le Jour show that the Israeli army is allowing at least four armed Palestinian groups — turned anti-Hamas militias — to operate there. Recent statements from one militia leader indicate these groups coordinate with...
Is the idea of a permanently divided Gaza Strip, split between 'West' and 'East,' destined to last? That is the current reality: a 'yellow line' separates the area in the west from where the Israeli army has withdrawn from the nearly depopulated zone in the east, which remains under Israeli control. Despite a cease-fire agreement intended to sideline Hamas from power, the group quickly regained control over the western part, launching a crackdown on 'collaborators' immediately following Israel's withdrawal on Oct. 10.So what about East Gaza? Dozens of photos and videos analyzed by L’Orient-Le Jour show that the Israeli army is allowing at least four armed Palestinian groups — turned anti-Hamas militias — to operate there. Recent statements from one militia leader indicate these groups coordinate...
