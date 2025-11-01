In the Palestinian refugee camp of Shatila, it's one death too many

The Palestinian refugee camp of Shatila, May 10, 2023. (Archive photo: João Sousa/L’Orient-Le Jour)
Sunday, Oct. 26, 1 a.m. A vehicle, its headlights on, takes a turn into an alleyway of the Palestinian refugee camp Shatila, southwest of Beirut. The driver, Elio Abou Hanna, a 24-year-old Lebanese student, is killed at the wheel as gunfire from a mobile checkpoint run by a Palestinian security force pierces bullets through his car window.The patrol had been deployed in cooperation with the Lebanese Army as part of recent anti-drug operations and a government plan to confiscate illegal weapons.Condemnation was immediate and unanimous on both the Lebanese and Palestinian sides. Speaking to L'Orient-Le-Jour, the Palestinian Security Committee in Lebanon referred to it as a "tragic error." The Palestinian National Security Forces, led by Fatah, handed over five suspects — one Lebanese and four Syrians — to the Lebanese Army on...
