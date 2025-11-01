In the Palestinian refugee camp of Shatila, it's one death too many

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Sunday, Oct. 26, 1 a.m. A vehicle, its headlights on, takes a turn into an alleyway of the Palestinian refugee camp Shatila, southwest of Beirut. The driver, Elio Abou Hanna, a 24-year-old Lebanese student, is killed at the wheel as gunfire from a mobile checkpoint run by a Palestinian security force pierces bullets through his car window.The patrol had been deployed in cooperation with the Lebanese Army as part of recent anti-drug operations and a government plan to confiscate illegal weapons.Condemnation was immediate and unanimous on both the Lebanese and Palestinian sides. Speaking to L'Orient-Le-Jour, the Palestinian Security Committee in Lebanon referred to it as a "tragic error." The Palestinian National Security Forces, led by Fatah, handed over five suspects — one Lebanese and four Syrians — to the Lebanese Army on...

Sunday, Oct. 26, 1 a.m. A vehicle, its headlights on, takes a turn into an alleyway of the Palestinian refugee camp Shatila, southwest of Beirut. The driver, Elio Abou Hanna, a 24-year-old Lebanese student, is killed at the wheel as gunfire from a mobile checkpoint run by a Palestinian security force pierces bullets through his car window.The patrol had been deployed in cooperation with the Lebanese Army as part of recent anti-drug operations and a government plan to confiscate illegal weapons.Condemnation was immediate and unanimous on both the Lebanese and Palestinian sides. Speaking to L'Orient-Le-Jour, the Palestinian Security Committee in Lebanon referred to it as a "tragic error." The Palestinian National Security Forces, led by Fatah, handed over five suspects — one Lebanese and four Syrians — to the Lebanese...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in