Israeli army carried out series of overnight strikes on Gaza | LIVE

Jordan and Germany say International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza must be mandated by the UN.

Jordan and Germany say International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza must be mandated by the U.N., reports AFP.

The ISF is envisioned in Trump's plan for Gaza that came into effect on Oct. 10, despite Israel's continues violations of it.

Under the terms of the agreement, it will be composed of a coalition of mainly Arab and Muslim countries and deployed to Gaza to oversee security as the Israeli army withdraws.

"We all agree that for this stabilization force to carry out its mission effectively, it must have a mandate from the Security Council," said Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. He was speaking alongside his German counterpart Johann Wadephul at a conference in Manama, Bahrain.