Israeli army carried out series of overnight strikes on Gaza | LIVE

Israeli settlers carried out attack near Bethlehem
Israeli settlers carried out an attack in the village of al-Maniya, near Bethlehem in the West Bank.
A group of settlers shot and wounded three people in the village, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent.
Jordan and Germany say International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza must be mandated by the UN.
Jordan and Germany say International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza must be mandated by the U.N., reports AFP.
The ISF is envisioned in Trump's plan for Gaza that came into effect on Oct. 10, despite Israel's continues violations of it.
Under the terms of the agreement, it will be composed of a coalition of mainly Arab and Muslim countries and deployed to Gaza to oversee security as the Israeli army withdraws.
"We all agree that for this stabilization force to carry out its mission effectively, it must have a mandate from the Security Council," said Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. He was speaking alongside his German counterpart Johann Wadephul at a conference in Manama, Bahrain.
Israeli forces carried out series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip overnight
Israeli forces carried out series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip overnight, according to al Jazeera.
Israel carried out air strikes east of Khan Yunis in the south. Other strikes targeted homes near the eastern part of Gaza City. No casualties were reported in these attacks.
Israel killed man near Nabatieh yesterday
An Israeli drone strike targeted and killed a motorcyclist traveling near Nabatieh yesterday.
Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Saturday that Israel had "killed a member of Hezbollah's Radwan forces" in Nabatieh on Friday.
Israeli army contests identification of three hostage bodies received on Friday
An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP on Saturday that the three unidentified bodies handed over to Israel on Friday evening via the Red Cross are not in fact those of hostages.
Hamas has so far returned the remains of 17 of the 28 deceased hostages it agreed to hand over as part of the U.S.-brokered truce agreement.
Welcome to our live blog
Hello and welcome to our live blog, where we will be covering events in Lebanon and the region. We will be taking a particular look at Gaza where Israel continues its strikes across the Strip, as well as southern Lebanon where Israel also continues to violate last year's cease-fire agreement.
You have reached your article limit
Get the latest on Lebanon and the region.
Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months!