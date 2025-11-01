Geagea to Qassem: Find an impartial mediator to compel Israel to stop its aggression

The head of the Lebanese Forces (LF), Samir Geagea, on Saturday criticized on X the remarks of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, who had accused the United States the day before of not being an impartial mediator but rather "the instigators of the aggression" against Lebanon.

"Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that the United States is not an impartial mediator, but rather the main instigator of the aggression. Sheikh Naim, find us an impartial mediator capable of compelling Israel to put an end to its acts of aggression against Lebanon and withdraw its army from our territory, and we will be grateful to you," wrote Geagea

In a speech given on Friday, Qassem said, "The United States claims to act in Lebanon to resolve the problem, but they are not an impartial mediator; they are rather the instigators of the aggression and its expansion."

The United States is pressuring the Beirut government to move more quickly on the issue of the monopoly on weapons, after having welcomed last September a plan drawn up by the army to disarm militias, mainly that of Hezbollah.

Since the cease-fire agreement took effect on Nov. 27, 2024, Israeli attacks have continued in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa.

Hezbollah, which does not respond to these attacks, still refuses to negotiate with the government the dismantling of its arsenal as long as Israel does not stop its strikes and its occupation of at least six points on Lebanese territory.