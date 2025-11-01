Hajjar tells Jordanian foreign minister he hopes Israel is pressured to stop aggression

BEIRUT — During a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue on Saturday, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar hoped that the international community will pressure Israel to stop its hostile actions, according to the state-run National News Agency.

"We hope the international community will pressure Israel to fulfill its commitments to cease hostile actions and to provide support to Lebanon in the areas of humanitarian aid and reconstruction," he said.

Israel is bombarding Lebanon almost daily and still occupies areas in the South, despite the November 2024 cease-fire that ended more than 13 months of war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Hajjar also praised Jordan’s supportive stances toward Lebanon.

For his part, Safadi affirmed his country’s keenness on Lebanon’s stability and its commitment to standing by Lebanon in facing its crises and challenges.

According to Hajjar's media office, they both discussed bilateral relations between Lebanon and Jordan and emphasized the "deep fraternal ties uniting the two countries and their peoples, and the need to strengthen cooperation in various fields, particularly on issues facing both nations amid regional challenges."