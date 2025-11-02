In Homs, cultural life is reborn without Bashar al-Assad

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On the morning of Oct. 2, Lama Abboud strolls beneath the arches of the Orthodox Theater of Homs, an architectural gem from the late 19th century that she spent three years painstakingly restoring. Its massive wooden doors reopened just a month earlier."It was a ruin," says Abboud, the director of the Turathuna Heritage Preservation Foundation, pointing to the roof once torn apart by a barrel bomb.For hours, the tall brunette with green eyes can recount the story of every stone, every tile replicated exactly as before, and every trace of soul she hopes to revive in Homs’ old city — three-quarters of which was destroyed during the early years of the war. From Homs Homs: Thermometer of the Syrian transition At the end of September, the former architect inaugurated the restored theater with an exhibition by Mouneer...

