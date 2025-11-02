In Homs, cultural life is reborn without Bashar al-Assad

Visitors at the exhibition of Syrian calligrapher Mouneer al-Shaarani, at the Orthodox Theater in Homs, on Sept. 15, 2025. (Credit: Turathuna Foundation)
On the morning of Oct. 2, Lama Abboud strolls beneath the arches of the Orthodox Theater of Homs, an architectural gem from the late 19th century that she spent three years painstakingly restoring. Its massive wooden doors reopened just a month earlier."It was a ruin," says Abboud, the director of the Turathuna Heritage Preservation Foundation, pointing to the roof once torn apart by a barrel bomb.For hours, the tall brunette with green eyes can recount the story of every stone, every tile replicated exactly as before, and every trace of soul she hopes to revive in Homs’ old city — three-quarters of which was destroyed during the early years of the war. From Homs Homs: Thermometer of the Syrian transition At the end of September, the former architect inaugurated the restored theater with an exhibition by Mouneer...
