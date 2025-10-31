Fraud at LU: 15 people arrested

The Lebanese University of Hadath, Section 1, in the suburbs of Beirut. (Credit: Lebanese University website)
Fraud in higher education has taken several major turns in the past 48 hours, prompting a strong call for accountability from Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and immediate action from the judiciary by Education Minister Rima Karameh. At the root of this official urgency are two separate cases that broke out in October: the first, at the start of the month at the Lebanese University (LU), involves suspicious grade inflation and the swapping of exam papers; the second, revealed Wednesday by Al-Jadeed TV, exposes an alleged network selling fake university diplomas with the complicity of a staff member from the education minister's office.'No fake diploma was issued at LU'On Thursday, Mount Lebanon's chief prosecutor, Judge Sami Sader, filed charges against 15 people suspected of involvement in the first case at the law faculty in...
