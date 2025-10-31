Al-Fasher massacres reignite the pain of genocide in Sudan

Sudanese displaced persons who fled al-Fasher after the city fell into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrive in the town of Tawila, in the war-torn western Darfur region, on Oct. 28, 2025. (Credit: AFP)
Twenty years after the Darfur genocide, new reports of killings and ethnic violence are emerging in al-Fasher, following the city’s capture last weekend by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).After eighteen months under siege — marked by famine, strikes and total isolation — the Sudanese army's last stronghold in Darfur, has fallen. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has warned of a growing risk of "violations and atrocities driven by ethnic considerations." His office says it has received "multiple and alarming reports that the RSF is committing atrocities, including summary executions." Satellite images, videos, and survivor testimonies confirm that the militiamen carried out a real bloodbath after the city fell. The ghosts of DarfurFor many, the fall of al-Fasher awakens the...
Twenty years after the Darfur genocide, new reports of killings and ethnic violence are emerging in al-Fasher, following the city’s capture last weekend by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).After eighteen months under siege — marked by famine, strikes and total isolation — the Sudanese army's last stronghold in Darfur, has fallen. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has warned of a growing risk of "violations and atrocities driven by ethnic considerations." His office says it has received "multiple and alarming reports that the RSF is committing atrocities, including summary executions." Satellite images, videos, and survivor testimonies confirm that the militiamen carried out a real bloodbath after the city fell. The ghosts of DarfurFor many, the fall of al-Fasher...