Under al-Fasher’s fire, Abu Dhabi’s complicit hand

Ikram Abdelhameed’s grandmother looks at her family as she sits in a camp for displaced people who fled from al-Fasher to Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, Oct. 27, 2025. (Credit: Mohammed Jamal/Reuters)
Sudanese analysts are not tired of repeating that the war in Sudan cannot be reduced to a fratricidal struggle between two once-allied generals. The conflict that has plunged the country into chaos since April 2023 — causing what international organizations describe as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis — reflects deeply entangled international dynamics.It is, of course, being fought by Sudanese actors: the official Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Gen. Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemetti.Yet the internal battle for power has been compounded by a conflict exploited by regional powers eager to project influence and pursue their interests.On this bloody stage of proxy warfare, a powerful Gulf petro-monarchy, the United Arab Emirates, is pulling...
Sudanese analysts are not tired of repeating that the war in Sudan cannot be reduced to a fratricidal struggle between two once-allied generals. The conflict that has plunged the country into chaos since April 2023 — causing what international organizations describe as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis — reflects deeply entangled international dynamics.It is, of course, being fought by Sudanese actors: the official Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Gen. Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemetti.Yet the internal battle for power has been compounded by a conflict exploited by regional powers eager to project influence and pursue their interests.On this bloody stage of proxy warfare, a powerful Gulf petro-monarchy, the United Arab Emirates, is...