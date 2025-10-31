Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

Under al-Fasher’s fire, Abu Dhabi’s complicit hand

Through its long-standing support for paramilitary forces, the powerful Gulf petro-monarchy is pulling the strings of Sudan’s tragedy.

L'OLJ / By Clara HAGE, 31 October 2025 15:43

Lire cet article en Français
Under al-Fasher’s fire, Abu Dhabi’s complicit hand

Ikram Abdelhameed’s grandmother looks at her family as she sits in a camp for displaced people who fled from al-Fasher to Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, Oct. 27, 2025. (Credit: Mohammed Jamal/Reuters)

Sudanese analysts are not tired of repeating that the war in Sudan cannot be reduced to a fratricidal struggle between two once-allied generals. The conflict that has plunged the country into chaos since April 2023 — causing what international organizations describe as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis — reflects deeply entangled international dynamics.It is, of course, being fought by Sudanese actors: the official Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Gen. Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemetti.Yet the internal battle for power has been compounded by a conflict exploited by regional powers eager to project influence and pursue their interests.On this bloody stage of proxy warfare, a powerful Gulf petro-monarchy, the United Arab Emirates, is pulling...
Sudanese analysts are not tired of repeating that the war in Sudan cannot be reduced to a fratricidal struggle between two once-allied generals. The conflict that has plunged the country into chaos since April 2023 — causing what international organizations describe as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis — reflects deeply entangled international dynamics.It is, of course, being fought by Sudanese actors: the official Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Gen. Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemetti.Yet the internal battle for power has been compounded by a conflict exploited by regional powers eager to project influence and pursue their interests.On this bloody stage of proxy warfare, a powerful Gulf petro-monarchy, the United Arab Emirates, is...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top