Alexandre Gurita and Ricardo Mbarkho: Visual art is dead. Long live invisual art?
On the occasion of the launch in Beirut of the "world's first collection of invisual art," two practitioners of "art without artworks" are giving an introductory talk this Friday, Oct. 31, at Zico House* on this singular artistic movement that they champion.
Alexandre Gurita and Ricardo Mbarkho, invisible artists, at ALBA. (Credit: Carol Hobeika)
"Invisual art is to art what quantum physics is to physics," says Alexandre Gurita, attempting to explain the concept to those with overly Cartesian minds. "And the invisual art collection we’re launching from Beirut is not a collection of physical works, but a collection of archives documenting artistic practices," he clarifies.A self-proclaimed invisual artist, this 56-year-old Frenchman is also the founder and director of the École nationale d’art de Paris (ENDA) and the director of the Biennale de Paris (created in 1959 by Andre Malraux, liquidated in 1986, and acquired by Gurita in 2000). A former sculptor, he says he experimented with many artistic forms before realizing that “everything has been done and redone.” Feeling that his creativity was stifled, he decided to completely give up producing artworks in...
