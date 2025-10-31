Ben & Jerry’s co-founder plans watermelon ice cream in support of Palestine

Bennett Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry's, poses with a sign during a protest in London, Great Britain, on Sept. 9, 2025. (Credit: Shokirie Clarke/Reuters)
"I'm doing myself what they were not able to do: I'm creating a watermelon ice cream to call for total peace in Palestine." Prevented by Unilever and Magnum, the companies that own the American ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s, Bennett Cohen, its co-founder with Jerry Greenfield 47 years ago, launched a new human rights campaign on Tuesday. Filmed in a kitchen preparing the fruit that has become a symbol of the Palestinian cause, he invites the public on his social media to choose the name, recipe, and packaging of this new ice cream, aiming to "shed light" on what Gazans have been experiencing since Oct. 7 and the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.Despite numerous racist comments posted by accounts presenting themselves as pro-Israeli, Cohen’s post received suggestions for ice creams flavored with mint,...
