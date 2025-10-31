Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

TESTIMONIES

In al-Fasher, 'anyone the RSF found at home, in the hospital or in the street, was executed'

Forced to flee the capital of Sudan's North Darfur amid executions carried out by paramilitaries, residents recount their escape and arrival in Tawila.

L'OLJ / By Noura DOUKHI, 31 October 2025 10:02

Lire cet article en Français
In al-Fasher, 'anyone the RSF found at home, in the hospital or in the street, was executed'

Sudanese refugees in a camp for displaced families in al-Fasher, Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, on Oct. 27, 2025. (credit: Mohammed Jamal/Reuters)

Rahma fled his home in Daraja Oula, a neighborhood in al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which fell to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday.He left in such a hurry that he couldn’t take anything with him, focused only on finding shelter.In this neighborhood, satellite images analyzed by Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab (HLR) confirmed "mass killings" and "house-to-house sweeps," conducted using RSF vehicles.On the road into exile, Rahma says he saw horror repeat itself at each step. "When I left, the RSF were killing relentlessly. They combed the city, house by house. Anyone they found at home, in the hospital, or in the street was executed. Women, children, the sick and disabled, all were killed," he recounts. Along the way, hundreds of bodies littered the ground, some scattered,...
Rahma fled his home in Daraja Oula, a neighborhood in al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which fell to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday.He left in such a hurry that he couldn’t take anything with him, focused only on finding shelter.In this neighborhood, satellite images analyzed by Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab (HLR) confirmed "mass killings" and "house-to-house sweeps," conducted using RSF vehicles.On the road into exile, Rahma says he saw horror repeat itself at each step. "When I left, the RSF were killing relentlessly. They combed the city, house by house. Anyone they found at home, in the hospital, or in the street was executed. Women, children, the sick and disabled, all were killed," he recounts. Along the way, hundreds of bodies littered the ground, some scattered,...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top