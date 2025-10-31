In al-Fasher, 'anyone the RSF found at home, in the hospital or in the street, was executed'

Sudanese refugees in a camp for displaced families in al-Fasher, Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, on Oct. 27, 2025. (credit: Mohammed Jamal/Reuters)
Rahma fled his home in Daraja Oula, a neighborhood in al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which fell to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday.He left in such a hurry that he couldn’t take anything with him, focused only on finding shelter.In this neighborhood, satellite images analyzed by Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab (HLR) confirmed "mass killings" and "house-to-house sweeps," conducted using RSF vehicles.On the road into exile, Rahma says he saw horror repeat itself at each step. "When I left, the RSF were killing relentlessly. They combed the city, house by house. Anyone they found at home, in the hospital, or in the street was executed. Women, children, the sick and disabled, all were killed," he recounts. Along the way, hundreds of bodies littered the ground, some scattered,...
