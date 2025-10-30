Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

NUCLEAR IRAN

Iran says UN watchdog should not express 'unfounded opinions' on nuclear programme


By Reuters, 30 October 2025 14:13

Iran says UN watchdog should not express 'unfounded opinions' on nuclear programme

A group of workers sit in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Bushehr city of Iran on Jan. 26, 2014. (Credit: Mohamad Ali Najib/AFP)

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is "fully aware of the peaceful nature" of Iran's nuclear programme and should not express "unfounded opinions" on it, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Esmaeil Baghaei's comments, reported by state media, came a day after Grossi said movement had been detected near Iran's enriched uranium stockpile but that this did "not imply that there is activity on enrichment".

Baghaei reiterated his accusation that Grossi's previous statements regarding Iran's nuclear programme paved the way for Israel and the U.S. striking nuclear sites in June.

Iranian officials have blamed the IAEA for providing a justification for Israel's bombing, which began the day after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"Grossi should refrain from expressing unfounded opinions about our nuclear programme ... He is fully aware of the peaceful nature of it," Baghaei said, according to state media.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is "fully aware of the peaceful nature" of Iran's nuclear programme and should not express "unfounded opinions" on it, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.Esmaeil Baghaei's comments, reported by state media, came a day after Grossi said movement had been detected near Iran's enriched uranium stockpile but that this did "not imply that there is activity on enrichment".Baghaei reiterated his accusation that Grossi's previous statements regarding Iran's nuclear programme paved the way for Israel and the U.S. striking nuclear sites in June.Iranian officials have blamed the IAEA for providing a justification for Israel's bombing, which began the day after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read