Iran says UN watchdog should not express 'unfounded opinions' on nuclear programme

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is "fully aware of the peaceful nature" of Iran's nuclear programme and should not express "unfounded opinions" on it, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Esmaeil Baghaei's comments, reported by state media, came a day after Grossi said movement had been detected near Iran's enriched uranium stockpile but that this did "not imply that there is activity on enrichment".

Baghaei reiterated his accusation that Grossi's previous statements regarding Iran's nuclear programme paved the way for Israel and the U.S. striking nuclear sites in June.

Iranian officials have blamed the IAEA for providing a justification for Israel's bombing, which began the day after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"Grossi should refrain from expressing unfounded opinions about our nuclear programme ... He is fully aware of the peaceful nature of it," Baghaei said, according to state media.