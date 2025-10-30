Hannibal Gadhafi: Detention at the crossroads of judicial and political stakes

Hannibal Kadhafi, son of the former Libyan dictator, during a visit to Rome in 2011. AFP archive photo
“It’s a kidnapping for ransom,” a source close to the case told L’Orient-Le Jour, referring to the $11 million bail set by investigative judge Zaher Hamadeh in the case of Hannibal Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Accused of allegedly concealing information about the disappearance of Imam Moussa Sadr, his conditional release on a high bail was approved on Oct. 17, after being detained for 10 years without trial. Dig deeper Hannibal Gadhafi case: Defense team seeks to lift $11 million bail Ghaddafi has consistently denounced what he calls an “arbitrary and deeply political detention,” an accusation that local and international organizations have echoed for years — enough to finally prompt the Lebanese judiciary to move the case forward, albeit slightly.Complaint filed with the UNWhy only now, after he has been...
