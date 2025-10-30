Hannibal Gadhafi: Detention at the crossroads of judicial and political stakes

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “It’s a kidnapping for ransom,” a source close to the case told L’Orient-Le Jour, referring to the $11 million bail set by investigative judge Zaher Hamadeh in the case of Hannibal Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Accused of allegedly concealing information about the disappearance of Imam Moussa Sadr, his conditional release on a high bail was approved on Oct. 17, after being detained for 10 years without trial. Dig deeper Hannibal Gadhafi case: Defense team seeks to lift $11 million bail Ghaddafi has consistently denounced what he calls an “arbitrary and deeply political detention,” an accusation that local and international organizations have echoed for years — enough to finally prompt the Lebanese judiciary to move the case forward, albeit slightly.Complaint filed with the UNWhy only now, after he has been...

“It’s a kidnapping for ransom,” a source close to the case told L’Orient-Le Jour, referring to the $11 million bail set by investigative judge Zaher Hamadeh in the case of Hannibal Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Accused of allegedly concealing information about the disappearance of Imam Moussa Sadr, his conditional release on a high bail was approved on Oct. 17, after being detained for 10 years without trial. Dig deeper Hannibal Gadhafi case: Defense team seeks to lift $11 million bail Ghaddafi has consistently denounced what he calls an “arbitrary and deeply political detention,” an accusation that local and international organizations have echoed for years — enough to finally prompt the Lebanese judiciary to move the case forward, albeit slightly.Complaint filed with the UNWhy only now,...

