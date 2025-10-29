'It's like the truce in Lebanon': Gaza residents fear cease-fire's collapse after latest Israeli strikes

A little girl walks among the rubble of a house destroyed during an Israeli strike in Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip, on Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)
From her apartment in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Farah Abou Hachem recounts the latest “difficult” night she and her family endured under Israeli bombardment, which resumed Tuesday night despite the cease-fire agreement in place since Oct. 11, meant to end more than two years of war against the Palestinian enclave."We spent a night just like those during the two years of war — little sleep because of the noise from the bombings. Last night, my mother asked us to move our beds to the middle of the room, in case the walls collapsed on us," Abou Hachem, a university student majoring in English Literature, says.According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, as of Wednesday morning, the heavy strikes killed at least 104 people, including 46 children, and injured 253 others. One of the strikes hit near the residential tower where Abou Hachem...
From her apartment in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Farah Abou Hachem recounts the latest “difficult” night she and her family endured under Israeli bombardment, which resumed Tuesday night despite the cease-fire agreement in place since Oct. 11, meant to end more than two years of war against the Palestinian enclave."We spent a night just like those during the two years of war — little sleep because of the noise from the bombings. Last night, my mother asked us to move our beds to the middle of the room, in case the walls collapsed on us," Abou Hachem, a university student majoring in English Literature, says.According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, as of Wednesday morning, the heavy strikes killed at least 104 people, including 46 children, and injured 253 others. One of the strikes hit near the residential tower where Abou...