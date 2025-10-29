Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Nathalie Nasr: Mapping hospitals for rapid and efficient care post-stroke

"Every minute counts": A Franco-Lebanese project aims to revolutionize stroke care in Lebanon, on the occasion of World Stroke Day on Oct. 29.

L'OLJ / By Anne-Marie El-HAGE, 29 October 2025 16:55

A caregiver at the bedside of a hospitalized person in Lebanon. (Credit: João Sousa)

Visiting Beirut for World Stroke Day on Oct. 29, Professor Nathalie Nasr, a vascular neurologist from Poitiers University Hospital, unveiled a France-Lebanon project to improve nationwide stroke care.After studying medicine in Lebanon at Saint Joseph University, specializing in Toulouse, earning a PhD in cerebral circulation at the University of Cambridge, and a clinical research postdoc at Cambridge University and hospital, the Franco-Lebanese practitioner also holds European leadership roles.In addition to her responsibilities as French national degree coordinator, she oversees neurology education across Europe at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN). More on public health risks in Lebanon Tobacco, diesel, and impunity: Tackling Lebanon’s rising cancer crisis Marking World Stroke Day in Lebanon. Can you explain what a stroke is...
