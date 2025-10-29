Banking restructuring: Another revised version to satisfy the IMF

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Economy Minister Amer Bsat, as well as the governor of the Bank of Lebanon, Karim Souhaid, at the Grand Serail on Aug. 29, 2025. (Credit: Archived photo provided by the Grand Serail)
One of the immediate outcomes of the discussions held in Washington in early October between Lebanese authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is that just as the ink dried on the banking restructuring law, talks began on amending it. On Thursday, the Cabinet approved a draft law presented by the Finance Ministry aimed at rectifying several provisions of the law, which Parliament passed three months ago. These amendments reflect observations made by the IMF in August. The latter has reiterated in recent weeks that it is essential to integrate these changes in order for Lebanon to continue negotiations for an agreement. Missed what happened at the meetings Lebanon’s unified front for the IMF falls apart in Washington Conflict of interestThe Cabinet responded to most of the 24 comments made by the IMF. The main issue...
