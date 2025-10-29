Drug trafficking: Two suspects arrested in Shatila after woman's murder

A woman was killed on Tuesday morning in the Shatila Palestinian refugee camp, south of Beirut, in what appears to be a drug-related incident — a recurring issue in the camp, where the army has carried out several raids in recent months.

This comes two days after the killing of Lebanese national Elio Abou Hanna by Palestinian gunmen in the same camp.

The Palestinian National Security Forces arrested two men on Tuesday, one suspected of involvement in the woman’s killing inside a “drug room” in the camp. The suspects, along with a large quantity of seized narcotics, were handed over to the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate, according to our correspondent in the area.

The Lebanese Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a video posted Tuesday, Fateh security official in Shatila, Ali Fayad, appeared in a room with the confiscated drugs laid out on the floor. He said the main suspect is a Lebanese national from Baalbeck and that the victim was a “drug user.”

A Fateh official told L’Orient-Le Jour that the woman was not a resident of the camp but regularly visited to buy and use drugs. She was not carrying any identification, the official said. Her body was found in an area known as a drug-selling hub frequented by users from across Beirut. According to the same source, a dispute broke out between the woman and the suspect before it turned violent.

The second man arrested, a Syrian national, is allegedly involved in drug trafficking. Both suspects are being questioned by Lebanese authorities.

The incident comes as Lebanese authorities, in parallel with Hezbollah’s disarmament process launched in early August, are also working to disarm Palestinian camps, where armed factions still maintain control of security.