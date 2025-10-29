Elie Saab's spring-summer, a season of transformations
Power, play, pleasure. This is the triptych under which the Lebanese designer launches his 2026 ready-to-wear collection. Transgenerational and with nods to the 1950s — always associated with Hollywood glamour — this lineup features an abundance of reptilian references.
The famous designer surrounded by his models during the latest Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Photo provided by Elie Saab's team)
New summer, new horizons. For the coming fine season, Elie Saab envisions an adventurer ready to slash through social jungles, displaying her ascent in power.Driven by a spirit of freedom and adventure, “her ease, confidence and fluidity are expressed in every detail of her outfit,” the manifesto announces. Intrepid, the house's new muse takes on minimalist ensembles paired with platform shoes.The collection’s palette sweeps from beige to bronze with flashes of yellow and pink, brocade accents, shaded fringe, and cascading gold. The colors echo treasures discovered off the beaten path, saturating silk, leather and canvas. Prints clash and combine nonchalantly.Patterns everywhere: Reptile references — python or lizard — in total looks, in draped shawl necklines, or teamed with faded denim pants or skirts, indicating a transformation...
