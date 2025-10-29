Elie Saab's spring-summer, a season of transformations

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google New summer, new horizons. For the coming fine season, Elie Saab envisions an adventurer ready to slash through social jungles, displaying her ascent in power.Driven by a spirit of freedom and adventure, “her ease, confidence and fluidity are expressed in every detail of her outfit,” the manifesto announces. Intrepid, the house's new muse takes on minimalist ensembles paired with platform shoes.The collection’s palette sweeps from beige to bronze with flashes of yellow and pink, brocade accents, shaded fringe, and cascading gold. The colors echo treasures discovered off the beaten path, saturating silk, leather and canvas. Prints clash and combine nonchalantly.Patterns everywhere: Reptile references — python or lizard — in total looks, in draped shawl necklines, or teamed with faded denim pants or skirts, indicating a transformation...

