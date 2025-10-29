The fall of al-Fasher: A turning point in Sudan's war?

This image, taken from a video broadcast on Oct. 26, 2025, on the Telegram account of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a Sudanese militia, shows RSF fighters brandishing weapons and celebrating in the streets of al-Fasher, in Sudan's Darfur region. (Credit: Rapid Support Forces/AFP)
For the first time since the start of the war in April 2023, the Sudanese army has lost its last stronghold in Darfur — a defeat both symbolic and strategic, which could reshape the country's future.After eighteen months of siege, marked by hunger and strikes, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paraded through the city on Sunday, Oct. 26, proclaiming their "total control" and hailing a "decisive victory." The very next day, the head of the Sudanese army and de facto leader of the country, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, acknowledged his defeat. "We agreed to withdraw the army from al-Fasher to a safer place," he said in a televised address, promising to fight "until this land is purified." Meanwhile, the United Nations is raising alarms about abuses and "ethnically motivated executions"...
