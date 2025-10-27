Details of the cease-fire monitoring center in Gaza are becoming clearer

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (center) speaks with American soldiers during his visit to the Civil-Military Coordination Center in southern Israel, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Credit: Fadel Senna/AFP)
While the cease-fire in Gaza has already suffered a few setbacks, with Israel resuming sporadic strikes on the enclave, a pressing question arises regarding the next phases of Donald Trump’s plan: which authority will monitor the potential violations of the peace deal, on both sides, and with what means, to prevent a renewed conflict?In Washington’s proposal, a monitoring body is vaguely mentioned for the demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors. As phase two of the plan takes shape, its outlines are becoming clearer. Need the context? Unresolved issues loom after agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza plan International forceFirst, the monitoring mechanism will be under U.S. supervision. A U.S. contingent of 200 soldiers, led by Admiral Brad Cooper of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), has been sent to...
